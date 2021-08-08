Santa Rosa man arrested on attempted murder charge

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge after seizing the suspected weapon on Sunday.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the suspect, 35-year-old Taylor Young, had approached a parked car around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, inside of which the victim and a friend were sitting.

According to police, when the victim opened the door, it struck Young in the face. Police said Young then took a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at the victim and shot one round into the car.

Police said the bullet “narrowly missed the victim” and struck the front passenger window and back of the victim’s seat because the victim had moved out of the way. The victim and friend fled the car without any injuries.

During the investigation, police said Young called the police department and said he had a handgun but would not meet with officers. They said they found him in the 1200 block of W College Ave with a 9mm Glock handgun inside his car.

Taylor was booked on an attempted murder charge.