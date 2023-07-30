(KRON) — A suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a hit-and-run crash overnight Sunday, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced. An officer was flagged down by a driver who was victim to a crash near Railroad Street and Third Street.

Police then searched for the suspect vehicle and eventually found it in a parking lot near Fifth Street and Wilson Street. The suspect vehicle’s driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident Alfredo Gonzalez-Gutierrez, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on two felony charges: DUI causing injury and hit-and-run with injury, authorities said.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez’s bail is set at $200,000. Police did not say whether or not the suspect suffered any injuries from the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. However, the injured driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

