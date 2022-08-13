SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late Friday night, according to a Nixle release from Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 11:57 p.m. on Friday night, a Santa Rosa Police officer tried to make a traffic enforcement stop near Sebastopol Road and Stony Point Road because a driver failed to stop at a red light. The driver was later identified as Kevin Luna-Miramontes, 23, Santa Rosa. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he reportedly failed to stop. This led the officer on a two-minute, slow-speed vehicle chase.

Luna-Miramontes stopped near Arthur Ashe Circle and New Zealand Avenue, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Luna-Miramontes reportedly displayed “ objective symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” according to police. Officers proceeded with a DUI investigation and found Luna-Miramontes to be driving at over two times the legal alcohol intoxication limit.

Police searched his vehicle and found a lolded 9mm Polymer80 ghost gun under the driver’s seat. The gun also reportedly had a “Glock slide” with serial numbers removed. Luna-Miramontes was medically cleared and then booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following charges: