SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late Friday night, according to a Nixle release from Santa Rosa Police Department.
Around 11:57 p.m. on Friday night, a Santa Rosa Police officer tried to make a traffic enforcement stop near Sebastopol Road and Stony Point Road because a driver failed to stop at a red light. The driver was later identified as Kevin Luna-Miramontes, 23, Santa Rosa. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he reportedly failed to stop. This led the officer on a two-minute, slow-speed vehicle chase.
Luna-Miramontes stopped near Arthur Ashe Circle and New Zealand Avenue, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Luna-Miramontes reportedly displayed “objective symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” according to police. Officers proceeded with a DUI investigation and found Luna-Miramontes to be driving at over two times the legal alcohol intoxication limit.
Police searched his vehicle and found a lolded 9mm Polymer80 ghost gun under the driver’s seat. The gun also reportedly had a “Glock slide” with serial numbers removed. Luna-Miramontes was medically cleared and then booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following charges:
- 25400(a)(1) PC – Possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle (Felony)
- 25400(c)(6) PC – Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle (Felony)
- 25850(c)(6) PC – Possession of a loaded firearm not registered (Felony)
- 23900 PC – Possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers (Felony)
- 2800.1(a) CVC – Evading a police officer (Misdemeanor)
- 23152(a) CVC – DUI (Misdemeanor)
- 23152(b) CVC – DUI with a blood alcohol content .08 or above (Misdemeanor)