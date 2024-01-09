(KRON) — A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a machete attack, police said.

Lucas Coleman, 20, allegedly attacked a stranger on Santa Rosa Avenue on Monday at 12:31 a.m., according to police. He used a machete to stab the victim in the head after arguing with the victim, Santa Rosa Police Department stated.

“Coleman and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident. Officers arrived and found the victim of the stabbing alone in a parking lot and suffering from a stab wound to the head,” SRPD wrote.

The victim, a 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries.

(Image via Santa Rosa Police Department)

Coleman fled from the area before police arrived, according to SRPD. But he was back walking along Santa Rosa Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, and detectives with SRPD’s Downtown Enforcement Team arrested him. Detectives also found the machete nearby.

Coleman was booked into a Sonoma County Jail.