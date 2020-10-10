Santa Rosa man bit by shark during Florida vacation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Rosa man is now a shark bite survivor after a vacation to South Florida took a terrifying turn.

31-year-old Mark Bowden was on Miami Beach when a woman told him there was a shark in the water.

He waited about 15 minutes and when he didn’t see any sharks he went back in the ocean.

That’s when he reportedly felt like he got punched in the leg.

Miami Beach Ocean rescue raced him to a trauma center. He’s doing okay.

Bowden told a local news station that this incident will not keep him from going into the water in the future saying ‘what are the chances of getting bit by a shark twice.

Listen to his interview with KRON4’s Justine Waldman above.

Latest Posts