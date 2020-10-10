SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Rosa man is now a shark bite survivor after a vacation to South Florida took a terrifying turn.
31-year-old Mark Bowden was on Miami Beach when a woman told him there was a shark in the water.
He waited about 15 minutes and when he didn’t see any sharks he went back in the ocean.
That’s when he reportedly felt like he got punched in the leg.
Miami Beach Ocean rescue raced him to a trauma center. He’s doing okay.
Bowden told a local news station that this incident will not keep him from going into the water in the future saying ‘what are the chances of getting bit by a shark twice.
Listen to his interview with KRON4’s Justine Waldman above.
Latest Posts
- 1st-time mom gets COVID days before baby’s due date
- Oakland native works to create 1st ever Black-owned NFL team
- Santa Rosa man bit by shark during Florida vacation
- Bay Area food bank in dire need of volunteers
- Bay Area political experts weigh in on 25th Amendment