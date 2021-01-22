Santa Rosa man escapes 3 masked home invaders, 1 suspect killed

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — An 18-year-old man died Thursday following an attempted home invasion robbery in Santa Rosa.

Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville, died at the hospital after he was stabbed several times during the home invasion, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Thursday at 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.

Police said the victim had invited a woman into his home, and she asked to smoke a cigarette, so the victim opened his back door for her.

Three hooded and masked masked men, one armed with a shotgun, then attacked the man. Police said the victim was hit and kicked numerous times during the incident.

The victim was able to grab a knife and started stabbing one of the attackers. One of the suspects fired the shotgun in the air, and the gun then jammed. The victim then grabbed the shotgun, fled the home and was able to call police from a neighbor’s home.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life threatening.

One of the suspects, identified as Boncutter, was dropped off at the hospital by the other suspects and was ultimately pronounced deceased.

A short time later, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle crash that had occurred in the area of state Highway 12 and state Highway 21 and located a woman in the vehicle. Officers also found blood inside the vehicle.

The woman, identified as Olivia Elcock, 19, of Kelseyville, told officers her boyfriend had been stabbed in Santa Rosa and had been taken to the hospital.

Police said Elcock was involved in the home invasion and had went to the home with the other suspects to rob the victim. Elcock was arrested on suspicion of robbery, discharging a firearm during a robbery and a gang enhancement.

Police said the suspects are suspected Norteno Gang participants, and the investigation into the home invasion is ongoing.