SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly possessing a firearm, which would be a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release.

Nicholas Hayes, 37, was taken into custody on the 2000-block of Sebastopol Road after a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a .357 magnum handgun, ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Hayes was already awaiting trial on separate firearms-related charges. The conditions of his pre-trial release require him to submit to a warrantless search at any time.

The handgun was not stolen and was not registered to Hayes, according to police. Hayes was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on several new firearms-related charges.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.