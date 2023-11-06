(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a missing man. Byron Montgomery, 71, has not been seen since leaving his Santa Rosa home Sunday morning.

Montgomery left the home, which is on the 600 block of Grandberg Court, at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Grandberg Court is in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, just off West Avenue.

Montgomery is about 5’9″, 115 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue backward ballcap, a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Montgomery left his home on a black “Pride” motorized mobility scooter with an attached basket, police said. He was going in an unknown direction.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances or medical issues affecting Montgomery’s disappearance. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (707) 528-5222.