(KRON) — A 29-year-old Santa Rosa man, Brad Adams, was sentenced by a judge Wednesday for attempting to murder a Taco Bell customer in the fast food restaurant’s drive-through line.

Adams was convicted in August of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building. Under terms of a plea agreement, judge Troye Schaffer sentenced Adams to serve 11 years-to-life in state prison.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said, “Mr. Adams terrorized and injured someone in in our community. Mr. Adams earned the indeterminate prison sentence through his brazen behavior.”

The shooting occurred on May 4, 2022, at a Taco Bell on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. The incident began when Adams challenged another person to a fistfight while waiting in the drive-through line, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

After making that initial verbal challenge, Adams got out of his truck and pointed a handgun equipped with a laser-sight at the victim, prosecutors said. Adams then got back in his truck and drove towards the drive-through’s exit.

However, Adams got out of his truck again and told one of his passengers to drive the truck to the nearby Safeway store. “Adams then hid behind a retaining wall across from the drive-through and waited until the victim was getting his food from the pick-up window,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Adams fired two shots from a semi-automatic pistol into the victim’s car, hitting the victim in the wrist. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, called police and said he’d been shot.

After the shooting, Adams fled to the nearby Safeway store’s parking lot, abandoned his truck, and ran off. Police officers found a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, ecstasy, and cocaine inside Adams’ truck.

He was arrested by police the following day in Brisbane. At the time of the shooting, Adams was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms.