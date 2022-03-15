SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve 125 years in prison for sexually abusing young children.

Cecilio Castaneda, 55, was sentenced Monday by Judge Robert LaForge.

Castaneda was convicted by a Sonoma County jury on all counts for molesting two elementary school-aged children.

Sonoma County District Attorney Ravitch said, “This defendant caused significant trauma to the young victims in this case. Hopefully his lengthy prison sentence gives them some reassurance.”

Castaneda had regular access to children while their families socialized together, as well as when he babysat the children in his home.

For the trial, the children testified that Castaneda sexually abused them while they were sleeping and other adults were not present.

The victims testified about long-term detrimental impacts caused by Castaneda.

Prosecutors warned that although Castaneda was sentenced to 125 years in prison, recent California legislation allows prison inmates age 50 and older to be considered for parole after serving only 20 years of their sentences. Under the new law, Castaneda would be considered for “elderly parole” after he serves just 20 years of his sentence.