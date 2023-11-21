(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Ambrosio Leiva-Moreno, 32, was sentenced on Nov. 15 after being convicted in relation to sexually assaulting a child.

The charges against Leiva-Moreno are related to two separate sexual assaults committed against a 12-year-old child, according to the DA. Leiva-Moreno was a “trusted adult figure in the child’s life,” the DA said. This provided him with access to and opportunity to commit his crimes.

Leiva-Moreno pled guilty in September to several forcible sexual assault offenses prior to being sentenced. The sentencing was handed out by the Honorable Laura Passaglia.

Prior to handing out his sentence, the judge listened to the victim’s impact statement which was read in court by a victim’s advocate on the victim’s behalf. Judge Passaglia, the DA said, then addressed Leiva-Moreno and indicated she hoped he was listening to the words and understood the impact he’d caused.

“The 36-year prison term is entirely appropriate given the irreparable harm inflicted on a young child by Mr. Leiva-Moreno,” said District Attorney Carla Rodriguez. “My hope is that this sentence will provide some solace to the victim, moving forward in life.”