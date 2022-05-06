SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for attempted murder, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Thursday, 52-year-old Craig Travis turned himself after he assaulted a 56-year-old man earlier in the week. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Highway 116 South in Sebastopol for a report of an assault.

The victim was apparently hit over the head with a blunt object during a disagreement with Travis. Both men knew each other, according to detectives. The 56-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery. He is expected to survive and is in stable condition.

Travis has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder with bail set at $100,000.