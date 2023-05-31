(KRON) — A mother in Santa Rosa has been arrested after her one-year-old toddler overdosed on Tuesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Police were called to a house on Boyd Street around 5:15 a.m. on the report of a one-year-old experiencing a medical emergency. The first office at the scene found the toddler lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing, and one person was attempting to give the child CPR.

The officer took over CPR, and within the next moment, the little girl began to breathe on her own, police said. Emergency medical crews arrived and transported the girl to a local hospital.

SRPD’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault team assisted with the investigation. Detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence which lead them to believe that the toddler overdosed from an exposure to fentanyl due to her mother’s negligence, police said.

Police did not release the mother’s name. She was identified as a 39-year-old Santa Rosa resident and arrested for felony child abuse with serious injury. She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The child is expected to recover from the fentanyl exposure, police said. This is the third fentanyl-related overdose of a child investigated by SRPD in the past year.