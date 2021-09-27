Santa Rosa official proposes sanctioned sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A council member in Santa Rosa is starting a discussion about holding sanctioned sideshows.

Councilmember Eddie Alvarez says he wants to provide a controlled environment where drivers can do their tricks.

One of the areas he is proposing doing these sanctioned sideshows is at the Sonoma Raceway.

Alvarez says having a controlled environment wouldn’t just make it safer for the people involved–but it will prevent people who don’t want to participate from being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“What we’re trying to do right now is furthering the conversation,” Alvarez said.

Right now, we are just at the beginning of the sanctioned sideshow discussion.

The District 1 city council member says there is a demand for a safe place to participate in sideshows.

“For me, the most positive aspect of it is the sideshow enthusiasts who have actually reached out and said ‘Eddie we really appreciate what you’re doing and we’d like to participate,'” Alvarez said.

KRON4 asked Alvarez if he thinks some participants may prefer the illegal aspect, he said he is hoping more people will want to participate in a sanctioned event than an illegal one.

“I think of a school of fish. If the majority of the fish are going north and there’s one that’s traveling south, will it really continue to travel south?” Alvarez said.

He is still trying to figure out where they could host these sanctioned events but the Sonoma Raceway could be a possibility.

“Which has historically helped with issues such as drag racing–I remember back in the day it was racing a cop,” Alvarez said.

He is still working on talking to the raceway, as well as people on both sides of the sideshow issue, and wants to come up with a compromise.

“To really see if we can come up with a common denominator that satisfies both sides as best we can,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez says he is not drafting a proposal just yet.

He wants to focus on getting the community involved in the idea first, as well as talking to insurance companies about the possibility.