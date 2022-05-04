SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred just before 5:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police said a man passed a teller a threatening note demanding money. After receiving money, he fled the scene northbound on Cleveland Avenue.

SRPD described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with an average build and bright blue eyes. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, a black baseball cap and a multi-colored facial covering.

SRPD asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect. A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. To submit a tip, call SRPD at (707) 543-3590 or visit their tip line HERE.