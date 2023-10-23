(KRON) – A woman was arrested in Santa Rosa after she was stopped in a vehicle by police and officers found fentanyl hidden under her clothing, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for several mechanical violations in the area of 2675 Santa Rosa Avenue on Thursday at approximately 4:12 p.m. According to police, the officer contacted the occupants and learned all were either on probation with search terms or had warrants for their arrest.

One of the suspects, Amy Mellott allegedly admitted to having fentanyl concealed on her person, police said. After Mellott was searched, officers reported that approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl was located in her undergarments.

Mellott, 45, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a narcotic for sale, transportation of a narcotic for sale, and an outstanding warrant.