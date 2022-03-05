SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team arrested two homeless felons Friday afternoon, officials say.

The Special Enforcement Team conducted a foot patrol at an encampment in Old Stony Point Road when a female notified several residents of the officers.

Police saw the male suspect exit a small structure and run west towards the encampment. One officer recognized the man as Brandon Roy Couch, a 26-year-old homeless man. Officers chased Couch on foot and arrested him around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect was wanted for several felony warrants related to theft, drug possession and possession of a firearm. Officers conducted a probation search in the structure Couch ran from. The structure was identified Couch’s residency, officials say.

Authorities found a .22 caliber inside Couch’s home.

During the investigation, officers contacted Ashley Patrick, a resident at the encampment with Couch. Authorities say Patrick shared a living space with Couch and knew about the firearm.

Patrick was prohibited from possessing a weapon due to a previous felony. She was also on grant of misdemeanor probation, authorities say.

Patrick was taken into custody alongside Couch.

Both Couch and Patrick were booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, police reported.

Couch was charged with three outstanding felony arrest warrants including resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Patrick was charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department asks anyone to call 707-543-3625 or email twhite@srcity.org for media inquiries.