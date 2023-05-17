(BCN) — Police arrested a man Tuesday suspected of robbing the Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa on April 13, according to an announcement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Following a month-long investigation, police arrested 41-year-old Kyle Hoderlein, of Santa Rosa.

Police were able to identify Hoderlein as the suspect using “different investigative means including DNA,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.

On April 13 at about 1:15 p.m., police allege that Hoderlein entered the bank at 499 Stony Point Road and handed a note demanding money to a bank teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police said Hoderlein fled on foot and was last seen running westbound through the Oliver’s Market Parking lot.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested Hoderlein without incident inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Todd Road. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact them through the online tip line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

