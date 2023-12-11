(BCN) — Santa Rosa officers arrested a woman Sunday afternoon for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, according to police.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Rusch Court and West 3rd Street after learning there was a vehicle blocking the roadway. They saw the vehicle and met with its occupant.

Police said officers noticed she had an open alcoholic can inside her vehicle. They also discovered she had an outstanding warrant out of Lake County.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl, and a loaded .357 revolver which was not registered to her. She was arrested for the warrant and various violations, and her vehicle was towed from the roadway, police said.

She was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, concealed firearm in a vehicle, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

