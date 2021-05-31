Santa Rosa police chase ends in gun charges

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested and booked on gun charges after allegedly leading police on a brief chase Sunday night through Santa Rosa.

An officer in the area of Maple Avenue and South E Street saw a vehicle that was driving recklessly at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The suspect didn’t stop, and instead fled west on Highway 12 in his vehicle as police pursued him, police said.

The pursuit ended after officers lost sight of the vehicle around Stony Point Road and Glenbrook Drive, police said. But when police inspected the neighborhood around Glenwood Drive and Fernwood Court, a resident directed the officer to the end of Fernwood, where the suspect had stopped.

Police arrested the suspect without incident, and a search of the vehicle revealed an unregistered, loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, police said.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Gomez, 28, of Santa Rosa, was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, including evading a peace officer, possession of a loaded unregistered firearm and possession of an unregistered gun.

