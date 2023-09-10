(BCN) — Santa Rosa police identified the victim and the suspect they believe killed his father with a rock at their home Saturday. Police said Sunday that Patrick Franklin Schieber, 43, killed his 72-year-old father David Schieber, who was found dead in his living room.

Officers responded to a call at 9:48 a.m. to the 3500 block of Sweetgum Street. They found Patrick Schieber standing outside the home.

Police say the younger man assaulted his father with “a rock that was larger than a baseball, but smaller than a softball.”

They said the victim “sustained numerous injuries to his head and face. The victim’s next of kin has been notified.” Officers arrested Schieber on suspicion of murder and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.

