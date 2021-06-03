Santa Rosa police investigate 3 shootings in last week

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three shootings in three days in Santa Rosa and a false report just last night of an active shooter at the downtown mall.

That ended up being someone with a replica firearm but still very much a concern for police, who are actively investigating multiple shootings with suspects still on the loose.

“To have three shootings in three days that’s pretty unheard of up here that’s not something we deal with on a regular basis,” Sgt. Christopher Mahurin with the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The first of three shootings in the past week happened in a parking lot at Comstock Northwest Community Park.

Police say a man sitting in his car on Saturday night was shot in the stomach.

“We do believe that was gang-related. The victim himself didn’t appear to have any sort of gang participation ties but the suspects both did and they were both arrested on attempted homicide as well as gang charges,” Sgt. Mahurin said.

The suspects were arrested and the victim is expected to be okay. Police say this shooting was random and they didn’t appear to know each other at all.

Just a few hours after that shooting in the park, officers arrived at Santa Rosa Junior College where someone who was shot downtown drove themselves to safety.

The second shooting of the week happened after two people got into an argument at a downtown bar.

Police say the argument escalated into a fight outside at 200 Fifth Street. The suspect shot the victim.

The victim drove himself to Mendocino and Elliott Avenue. He’s in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is still on the loose and on Tuesday, a victim, with no known gang ties, shot inside his car on Burbank Avenue.

“One of the occupants opened fire on the victim. At least 4-5 shots were shot at the victim while he was still inside of his car,” Sgt. Mahurin said.

The victim is in serious, but stable condition. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Officers say they’ve seen a lot of shootings over the past several months, but never three in just three days.

They want people to know they are actively investigating.

“People know that we are going to be looking for them to find them to put them in jail. Hopefully, that violence will slow down but we are really trying to find the source where the guns are coming from. How they are getting them and why they are targeting the people they are targeting,” Sgt. Mahurin said.