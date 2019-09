SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police are investigating the report of a sexual assault incident in or near Howarth Park, according to officials.

There is police activity in the area as they continue to investigate.

Police are looking for a white man in his 30’s, 5-foot-9 with a thin build, dark, medium-length hair and missing front teeth.

He was reportedly last seen wearing dark clothing.

No further details are available at this time.