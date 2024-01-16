(KRON) — A Santa Rosa Police Department K-9 officer received a special commendation from United States Congressman Mike Thompson (D-CA). Santa Rosa PD K-9 Ghost was honored by Rep. Thompson during the annual “Public Safety Heroes Reception” in Vallejo, according to SRPD.

The annual event is a chance for Thompson to honor “public safety heroes” throughout California’s 4th Congressional District, police said. Thompson, who chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, added a special award for police K-9s.

Ghost, police said, was chosen for his “success in removing illegally possessed firearms” from the community. Ghost, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, received a Congressional Record certificate that was permanently memorialized in the congressional record.

K-9 Ghost was also given a congressional dog collar and a personalized dog tag, which he “proudly accepted,” according to police.

As part of his training, Ghost has attended a 240-hour police K-9 tactics school, a 200-hour police K-9 firearm detection school, and gets “on-the-job training” daily, according to SRPD. Ghost and his partner, SRPD Officer Aaron Gonzalez-Campos have removed 13 illegally possessed firearms from the streets, police said.