Santa Rosa police looking for hit-and-run suspect whose car caught fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Santa Rosa police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that resulted in a vehicle fire early Monday.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, a Santa Rosa police officer on patrol in the area of W. Steele and Coffee lanes saw a rollover collision “several hundred yards in front of him,” according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“As the officer approached to render aid he witnessed a male suspect running from the vehicle, which was now on fire in the front yard of a nearby residence,” the news release states. “During the collision the vehicle had taken out a large tree and knocked out power to the area.”

Officers began a search running, but were unable to locate the suspect, according to the news release

“No other citizens were injured in the collision,” the news release continues. “The suspect’s injuries are unknown. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a brown/plaid jacket or long sleeve shirt.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through their tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.