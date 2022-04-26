SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police arrested a man less than an hour after a woman was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

Varinder Singh, 33, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Officers responded to a 3:27 p.m. report of a man with a knife in the 2900 block of West Creek Lane.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 30s lying on the ground with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the ensuing investigation, police learned the woman was known to the suspect, whom witnesses said fled the scene in a gray BMW sedan.

Police shared this information with nearby agencies and at 4:13 p.m., Rohnert Park police located the suspect near Raley’s Town Center in Rohnert Park and arrested him.

