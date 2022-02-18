Santa Rosa police: Man kidnapped woman to use her car

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Santa Rosa police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a man in a convenience store and kidnapping a woman so she could drive him around, a news release states.

Dennis Marrow, 26 and without a residence, was booked into Sonoma County jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony kidnapping. He has a bail amount of $102,500.

Santa Rosa police were called to a 7/11 in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue at 8:48 p.m.Wednesday. A man who was there when officers arrived told them that another man began arguing with the store clerk, who asked the suspect to leave.

The suspect grabbed beer and left, only to return and continue arguing with the clerk. The man telling the story told the police that he intervened, asking the suspect to leave. The suspect tried to punch the man, but the man pulled the suspect to the floor.

The suspect left again, only to return again with a knife. He approached the man, stabbed him in his upper shoulder, and fled in a car.

The man was then transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for the non-life threatening injury.

About an hour later, officers found the vehicle the suspect had fled the 7/11 in. It was being driven by an adult woman.

“When officers spoke to the adult female victim, they learned that the suspect had forced her to drive from the scene of the stabbing, while he continued to hold the knife,” the news release states. “As she was driving, she was able to use her cellphone to call 911; although, she was unable to speak when she called. Her phone call was routed to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety who along with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office assistance was able to locate the vehicle. The female was not injured.”

The names of the victims are not being released.