Santa Rosa police officer dies of coronavirus

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department has died of coronavirus, Police Chief Rainer Navarro announced Tuesday.
Detective Marylou Armer was a member of the department for 20 years.
She was just 43 years old.
Armer was one of four employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
Police Chief Navarro said Armer “faithfully served our community” and was most recently assigned to the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team.
