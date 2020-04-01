Santa Rosa police officer dies of coronavirus

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department has died of coronavirus, Police Chief Rainer Navarro announced Tuesday.

Detective Marylou Armer was a member of the department for 20 years.

She was just 43 years old.

Armer was one of four employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief Navarro said Armer “faithfully served our community” and was most recently assigned to the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team.

Latest Stories: