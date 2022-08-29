SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One minute, a 6-year-old girl was happily jumping into a neighborhood swimming pool and playing in the water. The next minute, she was close to drowning.

The scary incident happened on August 20 in Santa Rosa. “Her family was very attentive watching the child jump into the pool numerous times. But, within a matter of moments, the family member noticed she wasn’t coming back to the top of the water,” the Santa Rosa Police Department wrote.

The girl was pulled out of the pool and her mother told 911 dispatchers that her daughter was not breathing.

SRPD Officer Irfaan Jaleel was nearby and immediately rushed to the pool. Jaleel made it to the pool within one minute of the 911 call and began performing CPR, police said.

Jaleel was able to clear a large amount of water from her airways. Three agonizing minutes passed before the girl regained her breath.



“Officer Jaleel did CPR for approximately three minutes before the child started crying. When EMS arrived at the scene, they took over medical aid and transported the child to a local hospital,” police wrote.

The 6-year-old girl is currently doing well and is expected to fully recover, police said.

The officer who saved her had only been on the job as a solo patrol officer for three months. Jaleel was hired by SRPD in July 2021, graduated from the police academy in December of 2021, and finished the field training program to become a solo officer in May of 2022.

SRPD Officer Irfaan Jaleel

Jaleel was commended by his fellow officers and hailed as a hero. “Officer Jaleel’s quick thinking to jump (to) a call he wasn’t assigned to, and use his first aid training, saved the life of a child,” the Santa Rosa Police Department wrote.



