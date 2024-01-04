(KRON) — A Gang Crimes Team has been reestablished by the Santa Rosa Police Department, which was disbanded in 2019, the police department announced Wednesday. Santa Rosa saw a rise in gang activity in 2023, including crimes committed by juveniles who joined gangs, police said.

Santa Rosa had five homicides with a gang connection in 2023, half of the total homicides in the city, according to Santa Rosa PD. There were also 21 juveniles arrested for firearm-related offenses last year, police said, up from five arrests in 2022. Officers seized 255 guns throughout the year.

The new Gang Crimes Team consists of four detectives and one sergeant, and started investigations in the first week of Dec. 2023. The previous team was disbanded in 2019 due to “significant” staffing issues, Santa Rosa PD said.

Police Chief John Cregan said the team will “focus on prevention to divert youth from joining gangs; intervention to help active gang members safely leave the gang lifestyle; education through gang awareness and prevention courses for students, parents, teachers, police officers, and other community groups; and enforcement to work to quickly solve violent gang crimes before additional community members are victimized.”

“This is not a ‘gang task force’ with uniformed officers making indiscriminate enforcement stops,” said Cregan.

The team will work with the Violence Prevention Partnership, .RJ Diversion Opportunity for Transformation Program and nonprofit organizations, police said.

On Jan. 23, Cregan and the gang unit sergeant, Travis Menke, will present a report to the Santa Rosa City Council Public Safety Subcommittee.