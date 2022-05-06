SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The North Bay saw a massive sideshow Thursday, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sebastopol Road at West Avenue. Over 200 vehicles participated or watched and there were an estimated 750 people in attendance.

The sideshow was not broken up immediately: “due to the large numbers of spectators and vehicles blocking the intersections, SRPD continued to monitor the activity while formulating a response,” the press release stated.

Then, around 10 p.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim. A 22-year-old man “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” the press release stated. While he is in critical condition, he is expected to live.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were then called in to disperse the sideshow.

In Oakland, police towed dozens of cars after a major sideshow also overnight Thursday.

“Public safety is our priority,” the press release stated. “The Santa Rosa Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a proactive response to prevent sideshow activity in Sonoma County.”