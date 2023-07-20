(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Yohan Tewelde, 30, of Santa Rosa, has not been seen since he walked away from his home on Fairfax Place. He has autism, but he is verbal and will respond to his name, police said.

Police described him as a Black man who stands 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and white shorts.

Tewelde is known to spend time around the Target located at 1980 Santa Rosa Ave. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (707) 528-5222.