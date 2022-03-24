SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Santa Rosa police are searching for a missing person, according to a story on the department’s website.

Israel Hoyo Chavez, a 17-year-old male, is “potentially experiencing a mental health crisis and his family believes Hoyo does not know who he is, or how to get home,” the department stated.

Hoyo was last seen walking westbound from Dutton Avenue on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail. He was last seen in a light blue sweatshirt, black jeans and a backward baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Hoyo is asked to contact SRPD Dispatch at 707-528-5222 or Sgt. Travis Dunn at 707-543-3625. A picture was not included with the department’s statement.