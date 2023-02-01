SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post.

The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the closure.

“We cannot dig out of the ‘hole’ that Covid gave us and the cavalry is not coming,” the business wrote. “The Toad is closed. Hopefully we have some news in the future but know that we did it our way and love you all! Cheers, The Toad.”

The post did not mention when The Toad in the Hole Pub’s last day in business will be. The business posted a photo 17 years ago when they were “digging the drains” before the pub opened.

The Toad in the Hole Pub is located roughly a five-minute walk from the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall, near Highway 101.

KRON4 reached out to the business for further comment and is awaiting a response.