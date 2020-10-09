Santa Rosa remembers Tubbs Fire victims on third anniversary

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three years ago, many of the same Santa Rosa residents who had to evacuate recently for the Glass Fire were evacuating for another wildfire that killed 24 members of their community.

The Tubbs Fire changed the lives of people impacted in the North Bay, and especially firefighters who were saving others while losing their own homes.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department Honor Guard on Friday morning rang the bell 24 times to remember each of the victims.

One resident described how he was woken by his son around 2 a.m. to flee from the fire three years ago.

“I woke up to them opening up the door and the house being filled with smoke… you could barely see the light in the hallway,” said Michael “At that time I thought the house was on fire.”

But Michael’s son reassured him the flames had not yet reached them. The family fled in their cars, driving past other swerving cars.

He knew his house was gone.

But the Santa Rosa resident came back and rebuilt his home. “I wanted to come back. I love it here.”

Another survivor told KRON4 a similar story of waking up in the dead of night before the fire got too far. They were able to leave with some of their pets, and two backpacks. He said his wife is a born and raised Santa Rosa resident, for 30 years, and she knew they would have to leave it all behind.

Watch the full interview:

Latest Stories: