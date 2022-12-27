SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning caused over $1 million in damages, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

SRFD received a 911 call about a fire near Guerneville and Marlow roads around 2:30 a.m. Fire crews on scene found a two-story duplex that was under construction engulfed in flames. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze, which doubled the resources available to fight it. A total of six fire engines, two ladder trucks and 23 fire personnel arrived at the scene.

Firefighters set up an exterior attack of the fire, using ladder truck streams to fight the flames while crews on the ground used large-volume hoses. Some residents in the area nearby were informed of the fire and chose to evacuate.

SRFD says the fire was contained in the first building and was under control within two hours. SRFD requested additional fire investigators at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigators learned that there was no power to the interior of the building, and signs of homeless persons were discovered inside the buildings in the area. SRFD says the fire appears to have been caused by humans.

The fire originated in the area of the master bathroom and walk-in closet on the second floor of the duplex located at 1606 Tecado Drive, according to SRFD. Investigators say the initial fire spread from the first address over to 1604 Tecado Drive, causing estimated damages of $1.3 million.