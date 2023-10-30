(KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department arrested a 53-year-old food delivery driver for assaulting an elder on Oct. 23.

Petaluma police officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Payran Street on Oct. 23, for an alleged assault.

The victim was walking with her 4 and 6-year-old grandchildren. As they were crossing the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Payran Street and Madison Street, a car proceeded through the intersection without yielding to the victim and her grandchildren, police said.

The driver was identified as 53-year-old Santa Rosa resident Carlos Barreda.

According to the police investigation, as Barreda drove past the victim, the victim observed that Barreda was on his cell phone and likely did not see them due to being distracted.

The victim was continuing her walk to her destination with her grandchildren when she noticed Barreda pull over ahead of them on Payran Street delivering a pizza to a residence.

According to the police investigation, the victim decided to take a picture of Barreda’s license plate.

As Barreda was returning to his car, the victim asked Barreda if he had seen her and her grandchildren at the crosswalk. Barreda answered with a derogatory statement and, without notice, threw the victim to the ground in the presence of her grandchildren, police said.

Barreda fled the scene in his vehicle after the assault, according to police.

The victim’s face struck the sidewalk, which caused her to sustain visible injuries to her face, knee, and hand. Two community members observed the assault on the victim and came to her aid. The community members were also able to provide statements to officers.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, PPD Community Impact Response Team transported Barreda to the Sonoma County Jail and was booked for felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, felony assault on an elder adult, and misdemeanor child endangerment on Oct. 27.