A Santa Rosa home where an explosion and fire was caused by an hash oil lab (Santa Rosa Fire Department via Bay City News)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A residential fire caused by an explosion Sunday in Santa Rosa has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man on suspicion of operating a hash oil lab. Crews from the Santa Rosa Fire Department extinguished the blaze reported at 9:55 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Russell Avenue.

Santa Rosa police arrested Cameron Lenzini on suspicion of multiple offenses, including causing a fire of an inhabited structure, child endangerment and manufacturing a controlled substance. According to a news release from city fire officials, Lenzini lives in the residence with his family, including two siblings ages 7 and 12.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Four adults and two children were home at the time of the explosion and fire, according to the Fire Department. As a result of the explosion, the garage shifted several feet off the foundation in multiple directions, and it also sustained major damage inside because of the explosion and fire.

The attached home suffered moderate structural damage because of the explosion and was left uninhabitable. No injuries were reported caused by the explosion and fire.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.