Santa Rosa restaurant hit with rocks over weekend

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A curfew just started in Santa Rosa Monday night. It’ll be from 8 this evening until 5 tomorrow morning.

Officials say the curfew will remain in place for the next two nights to curb any overnight violence after some businesses were hit over the weekend.

“I saw 4 or 5 of my windows busted open, rocks inside, beer cans inside,” Yazen Atallah said.

A restaurant in Santa Rosa was hit with rocks over the weekend.

“Just chips of glass everywhere inside the restaurant, outside the restaurant,” Atallah said.

Like many restaurants, Cafe Mimosa was already struggling because of the shelter in place, only doing take out orders but now Yazen Atallah, the restaurant owner, has about $30,000 worth of damage to clean up.

“I’ll be able to fix it. They’re just windows. It’s just glass at the end of the day,” Atallah said.

Atallah says the damage happened Saturday night after the city held a peaceful protest.

He says his business wasn’t the only one that was hit. He says he forgives whoever threw the rocks.

“Honestly, I get it. I understand what’s going on. I understand why it’s going on. But I think causing destruction is not the answer,” Atallah said.

