A photo of the assaulted rifle recovered by police from the home of a Montgomery High School Student (Santa Rosa Police Department).

(BCN) — An unregistered AR-15-style rifle was found in the home of a 14-year-old Montgomery High School student by Santa Rosa detectives investigating a threat against a middle school student, police said Friday.

The gun was seized Tuesday in the 900 block of Aston Avenue after a gang-related video targeting a 13-year-old at Herbert Slater Middle School, police said.

The middle school’s staff told police two handguns were brandished in the video while a group of four people, two from Montgomery High, threatened to beat up the 13-year-old, police said. Fearing potential violence on school grounds, officers were posted on the campuses of both Slater Middle School on Sonoma Avenue and Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive, police said.

The case is rooted in a disturbance at the middle school on Sept. 1, when several juveniles who weren’t students there came on campus and started a fight with the 13-year-old, police said. School staff ordered students to shelter in place order and attempted to break up the fight. The assailants left before police arrived.

The 13-year-old wasn’t injured and refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said. The gun was discovered when detectives searched the home of a 14-year-old suspect. The gun was located in a backpack later determined to belong to the suspect’s sibling, a 16-year-old Montgomery student.

No threats to the school or general student body at either campus were made, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its online tip line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or (707) 543-3595.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.