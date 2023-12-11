(KRON) – The Santa Rosa City Schools announced Monday that all Santa Rosa high schools will have police officers stationed on campus and the middle schools will have police check-ins until winter break.

Superintendent Anna Trunnell requested that a Santa Rosa Police Department officer be stationed at each high school due to an “abundance of caution.” SRPD officers will also conduct check-ins at feeder middle schools: Herbert Slater, Santa Rosa, Hilliard Comstock, and Rincon Valley.

On Nov. 29, a Santa Rosa High School student was stabbed after a fight involving two students on campus. SRPD believed the two parties involved were from rival gangs.

According to Santa Rosa police officials, a Santa Rosa middle school student brandished a knife during a potentially gang-related fight inside a classroom on Dec. 7.

According to the Santa Rosa City Schools press release, Superintendent Trunnell is working with City Manager Maraskeshia Smith on this initiative.

The Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education will host a discussion on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. According to the Santa Rosa City Schools, the meeting aims to “identify multiple strategies and safety measures that potentially include city and county partners.”

The meeting will be held at the Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chambers or on Zoom. However, Zoom participants will not be permitted to speak. Residents who join in person can comment on the subject matter.