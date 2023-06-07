(KRON) — A stabbing that occurred on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa Tuesday is being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department, according to an official alert. Officers were dispatched to the area near Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue around 2:12 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a man being stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who was bleeding from the abdomen. He was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

During the ensuing investigation, officers ascertained that at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim was walking on the trail when two men approached him. One man was riding a bicycle. A short interaction occurred before one of the men, who was wearing a mask, pulled a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen.

The suspects fled, heading east on the trail. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening. The suspects are described as two adult males. No other information is available about them.

Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area check personal surveillance cameras for footage of the suspects.

Tuesday’s attack comes just one week after a man was arrested on the Joe Rodota Trail for allegedly brandishing a knife at a family.