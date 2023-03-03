A makeshift memorial for Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, was made at a Santa Rosa high school. (KRON4 image / Will Tran)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Students at two Santa Rosa high schools have planned walkouts to advocate for more administrative and district attention to student safety, according to social media posts.

Students at Maria Carillo High School have planned a walkout Friday at noon, according to an event flyer posted on Instagram. Students from other schools, families and community members are invited to join the walkout, according to the post.

Students plan to meet at the upper quad near the theater stairs on campus, have a moment of silence for the student stabbed to death at Montgomery High School this week and hear student speakers. They will then walk down Rincon Road and back.

“This is no time for silence,” read the event flyer. “Join us.”

Students at Montgomery High where two students were stabbed following a fight on Wednesday have planned a walkout on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Students plan to meet at the quad and walk through the school’s hallways demanding changes to campus safety.

An Instagram post for the event said the walkout is open to the public to show up on front sidewalk but not on campus.

“We don’t want change, we need change” read the flyer.