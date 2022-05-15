SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers arrested a 16-year-old male in possession of an assault weapon Saturday night, officials say.

Around 11:10 p.m., police were conducting proactive patrols in the Area of North Dutton Avenue and El Cerrito Drive.

Their patrol stopped when they saw a parked vehicle with suspicious passengers inside of the car. Officers approached the car and noticed a strong marijuana scent coming from inside. Three juvenile males were found in the car and had been smoking marijuana, police reported.

A vehicle search uncovered two 9mm magazines loaded with several rounds of ammunition in the passenger’s side of the car.

Officers found an assault rifle “ghost gun” with a 3D printed lower receiver in the vehicle’s trunk. Police say the arrested teen was in possession of the firearm.

The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall and charged for felony possession of an assault weapon, felony possession of a short-barreled rifle, misdemeanor possession of ammunition by a minor.

“Due to the age of the offender, his name will not be released,” Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.