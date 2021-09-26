Santa Rosa teen arrested on multiple charges

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Rosa police responded to a “suspicious person” Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 1:20 p.m., two Santa Rosa police officers contacted the person, later identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Reynoso-Hernandez of Santa Rosa, in the 800 block of West College Avenue.

The officers learned Reynoso-Hernandez was on active felony probation and subject to warrantless search and seizure, authorities said.

Officials searched the person and uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun, concealed in his waistband.

The firearm was a ghost gun, police said, and loaded with 10 bullets.

Reynoso-Hernandez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

A small bindle of suspected cocaine was also located during the search.

A 15-year-old boy was with the suspect at the time of the contact and was found in possession of a switchblade knife.

The teen was issued a citation for possession of a switchblade knife and released to a guardian.

Reynoso-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following charges:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Feloniously carrying a concealed firearm on person
  • Felony possession of a loaded firearm, not the registered owner
  • Felon in possession of ammunition
  • Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance
  • Felony violation of probation

