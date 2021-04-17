Santa Rosa teen dies in head-on collision

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A head-on collision left one person dead in Santa Rosa Friday morning, officials said.

Around 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fulton Road and Guerneville Road following a report of a traffic collision.

The reporting party told authorities another car hit his large flatbed truck in a head-on collision. The driver of the other car was pinned inside his vehicle.

Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support also responded to the scene and determined the driver of the gray Toyota Forerunner was dead.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the Toyota was driving northbound on Fulton Road and drove into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with the flatbed truck.

The driver of the flatbed truck saw the Toyota come into his lane was able to stop before being hit.

Witnesses estimated the driver of the Toyota was accelerating about 50 mph in the 45 mph prior to impact.

SRPD Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

At this time, it is not known if the driver experienced a medical emergency or if the vehicle had any mechanical issues.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The driver of the Toyota Forerunner was identified as a 17-yea-rold Santa Rosa resident. The name of the driver will not be release due to his age.

The man driving the flatbed truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.