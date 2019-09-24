Santa Rosa to open cooling center amidst heat advisory

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The city of Santa Clara will be opening a cooling center Tuesday and Wednesday amidst the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures are projected to be as high as 103 degrees on Tuesday.

The NWS considers this a moderate heat risk for Santa Rosa.

The cooling center will open at Finley Community Center, located at 2060 West College Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Books, games, laptops and food ready to eat are all allowed in the cooling centers.

In addition, Recreation and Parks operates several air-conditioned lobbies and are free to use for anyone seeking a place to stay cool during the day.

The following Recreation and Parks include:

Finley Recreation Complex — 2060 West College Ave. — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Steele Lane Community Center — 415 Steele Ln. — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Person Senior Wing — 2060 West College Ave. — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a look at current weather conditions, click here.

Stay safe and stay cool!