Santa Rosa to open emergency shelter this weekend

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – As the Bay Area struggles to find answers to the homeless crisis, a new emergency shelter is opening this weekend in Sonoma County.

The site has sheds in the parking lot near the Sonoma County Probation Department off of Route 12.

It will house 60 people who are living in tents along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The sheds are heated and there are also showers, restrooms, and laundry machines on site.

People living in the shelter will get three meals a day, as well as case management services – all with the goal to move everyone into permanent housing.

Sonoma County leaders announced they’re also buying four properties to turn into shared housing for the homeless.

One of those properties is in Santa Rosa, located one block away from the police department, and next door to a rehabilitation and mental health facility and church.

The other approved properties are along Arthur Street in Cotati.

