(BCN) — In anticipation of a string of freezing nights, Santa Rosa will open a drop-in warming center this week, according to city officials. The center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. daily from Monday to Thursday morning.

The shelter is at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center in downtown Santa Rosa at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108. The entrance is on Morgan and Sixth streets. The site can host up to 90 people inside and in a heated outdoor space and is available for people to come in and get warm and charge electronic devices.

And while no beds for sleeping will be provided, people who need temporary emergency shelter will be given a referral. Warming center updates and tips about cold weather safety can be found on the city’s website here and here.

