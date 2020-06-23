Santa Rosa to resume parking fees on July 1

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Santa Rosa will resume charging hourly and permit parking in the downtown area beginning July 1.

The Santa Rosa City Council authorized the decision to end the temporary waiver of parking fees on June 16.

The waiver was issued on April 14 at the height of Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order issued in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

City officials said the resuming of parking fees aims to ensure parking space is available to support restaurants and retail businesses as they reopen.

New free and reduced-price parking options will be effective July 1 through Dec. 31.

This will include free parking for the first hour at all five of the city’s parking garages, free garage parking between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Value Zone parking meter rates reduced to 75 cents per hour, one free metered parking validation session up to $3.15 when using the Passport Parking mobile app, and a waiver of reservation fees for businesses to make temporary use of the public right-of-way for parklets, outdoor seating and expanded outdoor retail space.

